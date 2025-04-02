CABS says 19 individuals were caught illegally trapping finches

In total, authorities confiscated 40 sets of clap nets, 10 electronic bird callers, and 85 live finches, with all 19 men set to face charges.

CABS notes that among them is a repeat offender who was previously reported in 2019 for illegal trapping, as well as for exposing himself and attempting to run over CABS conservationists in front of police officers.

His earlier case was time-barred due to lost court transcripts, as CABS expressed hope that justice would be served this time.

The organisation also criticised government’s Wild Bird Regulation Unit (WBRU), stating that many poachers exploited sites registered under the "finch research project" as a cover for illegal activity.

CABS described this project as a political tool to protect poachers and secure their votes rather than a legitimate scientific effort.

Last October, government reopened trapping season despite an EU Court sentence that found Malta’s derogation from the finch trapping ban was illegal.

CABS teams will remain in Malta and Gozo until the end of the bird migration season in May, continuing their efforts to combat illegal trapping.