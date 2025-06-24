Momentum supports calls for ‘free expression for educators’

Momentum is voicing its backing to recommendations made by the Commissioner for Education calling for “free expression for educators”.

“We expect high standards of an EU member state, especially when it comes to upholding basic civil liberties. We echo the Commissioner’s findings that the directive imposes unjustifiable limitations on personal opinion and creates an environment of control rather than collaboration. Educators should be empowered to speak freely and contribute to the improvement of our schools and institutions without fear of reprisal,” Momentum’s Matthew Agius said.

In September 2024, the Department of Educational Services issued Circular DES 28.2024, mandating that all educators obtain written approval from their line managers before participating in any media engagements related to educational matters.

Furthermore, any approved statements were required to align strictly with the Ministry’s policies, prohibiting the expression of personal opinions or politically sensitive content. ​

This directive faced significant criticism from educators, unions, and academic institutions. The Faculty of Education at the University of Malta labeled the restrictions as a “troubling encroachment” on educators’ freedom of expression, emphasizing that such measures undermine the role of educators in fostering democratic values.

The request for an investigation by the Ombudsman’s office was instigated by Momentum and taken up by the Union of Professional Educators.

“Momentum fully supports the recommendations made by the Commissioner for Education in response to the complaints concerning Directive DG DES 28/2024. We stand by the principles of democratic accountability, transparency, and the fundamental right to freedom of expression, particularly within the education sector,” it said.

Momentum is urging the Ministry for Education to reconsider its position and act in line with the Ombudsman’s recommendations, “as ignoring them undermines both democratic oversight and trust in public institutions.”

“We categorically reject the notion that educators should be silenced or forced into conformity when engaging in public debate. The directive in question goes against the spirit of open discourse and critical engagement that is essential to both education and democracy. We consider it unacceptable that any government within the European Union would endorse such a restrictive approach to public dialogue,” Agius said.