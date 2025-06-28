Temping agencies question requirement of skills pass for all non-EU workers

The Association for Temping and Outsourcing Agencies (AFTA) wants government to consult with industry stakeholders before expanding the mandatory skills pass requirement to all third-country nationals (TCNs) seeking employment in Malta.

Since its introduction in May 2024, the skills pass has been a prerequisite only for non-EU workers in the hospitality sector. It requires prospective employees to complete a course and pass an exam covering English language skills, Maltese cultural norms, legal rights, and workplace responsibilities. Government is now considering extending this requirement to all sectors.

While AFTA welcomed the move to treat all industries equally, the association warned that expanding the skills pass without proper consultation could backfire.

“A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t reflect the realities of different job roles,” said AFTA President Fabio Muscat. "A dishwasher may need a different level of English than someone customer-facing," he said.

Muscat stated that the policy must be carefully tailored to avoid creating unnecessary hurdles that could discourage foreign workers, as he noted that while Malta is experiencing a growing economy, an ageing population, and near-zero unemployment, many sectors rely heavily on TCNs to fill critical gaps.

The association also highlighted the need to differentiate between general workplace knowledge and job-specific qualifications. It argued that technical and licensed professions such as electricians or security guards should not be subjected to redundant training when existing certification already meets legal standards.

"AFTA is preparing a detailed position paper for the relevant authorities, outlining how the skills pass can serve as a high-value entry requirement that aligns with Malta’s goals of attracting talent, ensuring fair working conditions, and integrating newcomers into the fabric of society," the association concluded.