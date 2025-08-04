menu

Man seriously injured in Ta’ Xbiex traffic accident

28-year-old man seriously injured in a traffic accident in Ta’ Xbiex

4 August 2025, 4:58pm
by Jade Bezzina
A 28-year-old man from Ħal Għargħur was taken to Mater Dei Hospital early Monday morning after being injured in a traffic accident on Triq ix-Xatt,Ta’ Xbiex.

Initial investigations revealed the man was hit by a Toyota IQ, which was being driven by a 52-year-old Italian man residing in Gżira.

The man was assisted by a medical team and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He is confirmed to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

