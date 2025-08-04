Man seriously injured in Ta’ Xbiex traffic accident
A 28-year-old man from Ħal Għargħur was taken to Mater Dei Hospital early Monday morning after being injured in a traffic accident on Triq ix-Xatt,Ta’ Xbiex.
Initial investigations revealed the man was hit by a Toyota IQ, which was being driven by a 52-year-old Italian man residing in Gżira.
The man was assisted by a medical team and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He is confirmed to have suffered serious injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.