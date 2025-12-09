Over 73,000 people own more than one vehicle

The number of people in Malta who own more than one vehicle has jumped by 18,000 in just one year.

According to replies to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Attard Previ, there are now 73,330 people who own more than one vehicle. Last year, this number stood at 55,163 vehicle owners.

On the extreme end of the spectrum, the figures tabled by Transport Minister Chris Bonett also show that there are 465 people who own more than 10 vehicles.

The data, especially when compared to similar data tabled in parliament last year, show that Malta’s love for private vehicles won’t fade any time soon.

Quantity of vehicles owned Quantity of owners 1 165,603 2 45,476 3-4 21,708 5-7 4,731 8-10 950 10+ 465

More than 165,000 people own just one vehicle. This is the only category to see a decrease since last year, as this figure stood at 170,143 by 2024.

By contrast, the number of people who own two vehicles jumped by 15% in one year, as this figure now stands at 45,476.

Those who own three or four land vehicles now total 21,708, a staggering 62% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, Malta has 4,731 individuals who own five to seven vehicles. When compared to last year, one can note a 153% increase in this category.

Another massive increase was noted in the number of people who own 8 to 10 vehicles, as a 271% increase brings the total figure up to 950.