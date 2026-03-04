A Sliema penthouse that feels like a destination

When first stepping into the shell form of this newly built penthouse in Sliema, the vision was clear: a blank canvas framed by panoramic views, a sprawling terrace and the opportunity to create a residence that would feel not only beautiful, but unforgettable.

The brief was straightforward, to design a space capable of standing out in a highly competitive Airbnb market, appealing to international travellers while delivering meaningful returns for its owner. The result is a bespoke holiday retreat that has become one of Malta’s highest-rated listings, consistently earning 4.98 stars and recognised as a traveller favourite.

From the outset, founder of Artemis Interior, Shalise Barnes, envisioned the penthouse as a destination in its own right. Her intention was for every element, from spatial planning to material selection, to work cohesively in evoking calm, joy and a sense of arrival.

Spanning 150 m², the apartment’s two refined bedrooms open into a light-filled living area immersed in Mediterranean daylight. The defining feature, however, is the expansive 55 m² terrace. Complete with a private heated pool, sun loungers, barbecue area and distant skyline views, the outdoor space elevates the property from simply stylish to experientially distinctive.

Outdoor living was treated as an essential extension of the interior concept. Designed for slow mornings and atmospheric evenings, the terrace captures the essence of Mediterranean lifestyle, a quality that has proven central to the property’s continued appeal.

Internally, the penthouse balances sophistication with comfort. Premium finishes, a spa-like master suite and a dedicated workspace equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi ensure functionality aligns seamlessly with aesthetic intent. The palette, materiality and spatial flow were carefully considered not only for guest experience but also for visual impact, an important factor in the short-let market, where first impressions are critical.

Guest feedback reinforces the project’s success, with visitors describing the property as “better than described,” “the best Airbnb we’ve ever stayed in,” and “by far my favourite Airbnb in the world.”

Beyond praise, such responses affirm how thoughtful design and strategic positioning can transform an investment property into a landmark hospitality experience.

Ultimately, the project demonstrates how considered architecture and interior design can shape emotion as much as environment, turning a residence into a destination and guests into loyal advocates.