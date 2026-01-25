Government to sign €276 million agreement to keep childcare free
Prime Minister Robert Abela also announced that government will embark on a reform of family law following a public consultation process
Government will sign a new €276 million agreement with childcare service providers that will ensure services remain free.
Prime Minister Robert Abela said the childcare deal represents a €34 million increase on the previous agreement, adding that the initiative aims to continue supporting families while also encouraging higher participation in the workforce.
Addressing concerns raised during the event, Abela said the government will embark on a reform of family law following a public consultation process.
He added that the reform will be accompanied by investment in a specialised facility to handle family-related court cases, insisting that case delays must be tackled head-on.
Abela also spoke about social media use among children, saying that ongoing discussions are aimed at reassuring parents that while technology offers clear benefits, safeguards are needed to protect children’s mental health.
Before the event kicked off, Abela announced that Andy Ellul will become his next housing minister after the seat was vacated by Roderick Galdes who resigned after months of scandals.
Abela stated that the allegations levelled against Galdes are "so far unfounded."
"It's up to him [Galdes] to defend his integrity," Abela said.
The Prime Minister added that government's affordable housing project remains a top priority.