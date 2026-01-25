Government to sign €276 million agreement to keep childcare free

He added that the reform will be accompanied by investment in a specialised facility to handle family-related court cases, insisting that case delays must be tackled head-on.

Abela also spoke about social media use among children, saying that ongoing discussions are aimed at reassuring parents that while technology offers clear benefits, safeguards are needed to protect children’s mental health.

Before the event kicked off, Abela announced that Andy Ellul will become his next housing minister after the seat was vacated by Roderick Galdes who resigned after months of scandals.

Abela stated that the allegations levelled against Galdes are "so far unfounded."

"It's up to him [Galdes] to defend his integrity," Abela said.

The Prime Minister added that government's affordable housing project remains a top priority.