Andy Ellul takes over housing portfolio

Andy Ellul has been handed the housing portfolio vacated by Roderick Galdes.

During a PL event on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Ellul, who is Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, will be taking over from Galdes following his resignation.

Galdes resigned as minister late on Saturday after months of dominating headlines due to his dubious property dealings and allegations of hobnobbing with contractors.

Galdes resigned shortly before it was revealed that the FIAU flagged the fact that social housing contracts were given to a company with close ties to Galdes's brother, Malcolm Galdes.

On Sunday, Abela spent a few minutes speaking about the latest resignation from his cabinet, saying that he is proud of the reforms within the housing sector.

Abela stated that the allegations levelled against Galdes are "so far unfounded."

"It's up to him [Galdes] to defend his integrity," Abela said.

The Prime Minister added that government's affordable housing project remains a top priority.