Momentum raises questions about 'devil's pact' with Donald Trump

Momentum has questioned whether Prime Minister Robert Abela is in a devil’s pact with US President Donald Trump.

Momentum issued a statement one day after Abela said that he is considering joining Trump’s “Board of Peace.” The Board of Peace is an international body set up and chaired by Trump in the hopes of replacing the United Nations.

Among its features, members on the Board of Peace can join for free for the first three years, and will be obliged to pay $1 billion for permanent membership. A number of EU member states have declined their invitation to join over fears that this could replace and undermine the UN.

Abela admitted that Malta would join the board “if it is in the national interest” regardless of whether the EU agrees with such a move.

“Is the Prime Minister serious?” Momentum asked, describing the board as a sham made up of some of the worst autocrats such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Only the latter has accepted the invitation as of today.

"Has Robert Abela read the Board of Peace Charter? In the board of peace no-one has any power, except the chair, Donald Trump. Whoever joins ridicules their country.”

Momentum stressed that the UN’s legitimacy is unique, and that whereas Malta has one equal vote in the UN, “Abela would just be a pawn in the hands of his puppet master, Donald Trump.”

"Has Robert Abela made a Faustian pact with Trump? Is this the price our country is being made to pay after Abela went begging the USA to get us off the FATF grey list"? party leader Arnold Cassola questioned.