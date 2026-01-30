Community-driven vision for Manoel Island published by campaigners

The Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign has published a community-driven vision for the future of Manoel Island and is urging the public to submit it as part of the government’s ongoing public consultation.

The vision document, available for download on the campaign’s website, is the result of more than 200 hours of discussion held across a series of workshops that brought together over 70 participants, including Gżira residents, members of the public and experts.

The workshops were facilitated by professional placemakers Kristina Borg and Abbie Hebein. Participants collectively agreed on a defining aim: to transform Manoel Island into a safe and peaceful refuge from urban noise, while serving as a haven for nature and cultural heritage and supporting mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Last year, the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign, led by activists from Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, mobilised more than 29,000 petition signatures calling for the island to be returned to the public as a national nature and heritage park.

The resulting vision is built around four core values: free and safe access for all; the integration of wellbeing and health; the preservation of cultural memory; and respect for ecological systems.

Under this proposal, the 30-hectare island would become a refuge from noise and light pollution, remain free of vehicular traffic and be accessible to all, including children and older people. It would include spaces for physical activity, creativity and quiet leisure, alongside the respectful reuse of Fort Manoel, the Lazzaretto and other historic structures. At the same time, space would be set aside for biodiversity to flourish, guided by rewilding principles

To turn these values into reality, workshop participants called for strong community guardianship and enforcement, including participatory management and safeguards against commercial or private encroachment. They also proposed a non-commercial identity and free access, with any limited economic activity being tightly regulated, community-run and focused solely on sustaining the park.

While the task of translating this vision into a concrete plan would rest with professional architects, landscapers and ecologists, the community reached broad consensus on Manoel Island as “a place for us” — a serene and accessible public park where nature, culture and community coexist.

The campaign is now encouraging the public to explore the vision and advocate for its adoption by taking part in the public consultation on the Parks Malta website. Members of the public are invited to attach the Manoel Island: Post Għalina vision document to their submission and to add their own comments and experiences, so that any future Manoel Island park reflects the communities it is intended to serve.