Activists urge Malta to boycott Eurovision

Activists organised a protest outside PBS studios on Saturday, urging the government to pull Malta out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

The protest, organised by Moviment Graffitti, is a response to the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to permit Israel’s participation in the contest. This year's Eurovision is the subject of another protest scheduled for 21 February at 3pm, as activists are set to join creatives in Valletta in solidarity with Palestine.

Israel’s involvement in this year’s Eurovision has prompted boycotts by Iceland, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia, in protest against the killing of civilians in Gaza.

Locally, the initiative is backed by several organisations, including the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA), Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, The Lebanese Advocates and The Watermelon Warriors.

Moviment Graffitti activist, Amy Marie Abela reminded that the world has been witnessing an genocide against the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel.

She likened the situation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which saw Russia banned from the same song contest.

Reuben Grima of Ġustizzja għall-Palestina pointed out that Israel has been allowed to take part in Eurovision for more than five decades, despite its illegal occupation of Palestinian land and continued breaches of international law.

Maria Galea, president of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA), said Eurovision cannot be considered politically neutral, noting that participation carries symbolic and political significance.

While acknowledging Eurovision’s value as a global platform for Maltese artists, she said there are times when cultural exposure cannot be divorced from ethical responsibility.