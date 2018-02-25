Three arrested after drug bust in Qormi

Three suspects have been arrested for possession and suspected trafficking of drugs in a drug bust on Saturday 

25 February 2018, 10:41am
by Staff Reporter

Three people have been arrested for possession and suspected trafficking, following a raid in Hal-Qormi by the drug squad on Saturday

Police found substances that are suspected to be cannabis, cannabis resin, cocaine and heroin.

Weighing scales, plastic bags and firearms were also found within the residences.

The suspects arrested are two men and a woman whose ages range from 23 to 35 years and reside in Qormi, Floriana and St Juian’s.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has launched an inquiry. 

