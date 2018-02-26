[WATCH] Prime Minister defends consultancy role for developer Sandro Chetcuti

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says Malta Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti will give advice on the property market but it would be up to the government whether to take it or not

massimo_costa
26 February 2018, 5:00pm
by Massimo Costa
Sandro Chetcuti's role will be to give advice to the government, which can then decide whether to heed it or not, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today
Sandro Chetcuti's role will be to give advice to the government, which can then decide whether to heed it or not, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today

Construction developer Sandro Chetcuti, who is now being paid to act as consultant to a minister, has "insight into the property sector", Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Monday.

Muscat defended the engagement of Chetcuti as a consultant to Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius, whose portfolio includes the property market.

"Sandro Chetcuti would be giving advice to the government, which it in turn could choose whether to take on board or not," Muscat said when asked by MaltaToday about the contentious appointment.

Asked how he could justify paying a lobbyist such as Chetcuti - whose Malta Developers Association, of which he is President, is one of the island’s most powerful lobbies - to consult a government minister, Muscat said that he wasn’t sure whether the developer could be classified as a lobbyist or not.

Read more: Construction lobby boss Sandro Chetcuti paid €19,000 by Maltese government as ‘consultant’

“[Chetcuti’s] consulation role is a public one and is not being done in secret. His role in the Malta Developers Association is also public,” the Prime Minister said, when asked about the issue, after delivering the keynote address at a conference on SMEs at the Malta Stock Exchange.

Questioned on whether the government was paying a special interest group to influence decisions and laws, Muscat said that “it would only be a problem if it were the other way round - if the group were paying policy-makers.”

Chetcuti has previously said that he had “absolutely no conflict of interest” in his role as a lobbyist paid by the Maltese government.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
2,245 prosecuted for smoking in prohibited public spaces in 2017
National

2,245 prosecuted for smoking in prohibited public spaces in 2017
Yannick Pace
Prime Minister invites Opposition to nominate member to Brexit taskforce
National

Prime Minister invites Opposition to nominate member to Brexit taskforce
Yannick Pace
President denies sending out ‘diplomatic signals’ to serve a second term
National

President denies sending out ‘diplomatic signals’ to serve a second term
Staff Reporter
Maltese restaurant Scoglitti among list of companies hit by US fuel smuggling sanctions
National

Maltese restaurant Scoglitti among list of companies hit by US fuel smuggling sanctions
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe