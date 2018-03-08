[WATCH] The Azure Window left us one year ago

Standing in Dwejra as an iconic image of the Maltese islands, the Azure Window took its last bow a year ago.

Battered by rough seas, the natural rock formation collapsed in a vanishing act on the morning of 8 March, leaving a nation stumped.

The Azure Window’s crumbling foundations gave way, leaving an empty space as if nothing was ever there. The disappearance received wide international coverage.

Five days later the first underwater footage of the arch’s remains emerged.

A day after the government said it would issue an international call for expressions to commemorate the arch but nothing has yet come of it.

The arch was immortalised in several films, including an episode of the Game of Thrones.

But perhaps one of the best documents so far on the new Dwejra underwater landscape is that of Joseph Caruana, taken last summer.

With the Azure Window confined to the history books the Gozo Ministry will be commemorating the beauty of Dwejra next Sunday. There will be a half day’s worth of activities at Dwejra to mark the one-year anniversary since the geological landmark collapsed.

Geological experts will hold public information sessions and thrill-seekers will abseil down rock faces as part of the activities, which will also include talks about the area's flora and fauna.