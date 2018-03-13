Muscat and Theresa May in latest Brexit discussion in London

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Monday to discuss the latest Brexit developments.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed that it was time for decisions to be taken upon the direction for the UK to proceed in its relationship with the European Union.

Muscat said that Malta would keep strengthening its positive bilateral ties with the UK, and reaffirmed his commitment to assist in Brexit discussions on a European level, about issues such as the Irish border.

Theresa May said that there are hard choices to make with the ultimate aim of reaching the best possible deal.

The British Prime Minister expressed her willingness to ensure that London keeps supporting the crucial financial services sector when dealing with the overall future relationship with the European Union.

Muscat was in London for Commonwealth Day, with Malta approaching the end of its term as Commonwealth Chair.

He attended a service at Westminster Abbey.

In comments, Muscat said that the biggest post-Brexit economic risk was a disruption to trade in services. However, he said that he believed London and Brussels would reach an agreement on the issue.

He further said that he feared leaving the EU single market would reduce Britain’s comparative advantage in services.

"I think there will be concessions from both sides, but from the European side, I don't see concessions when it comes to points of principle, such as jurisdiction," he told reporters.

"I see that as a very big, bold and bright red line from the European side," he added.

Dr Muscat's engagements also included a discussion about Brexit, hosted by the Institute of Directors.