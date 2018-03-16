[WATCH] 'The People's Playlist' marks five months since Caruana Galizia murder

Occupy Justice gathered in Valletta to commemorate five months since the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia – an event which attracted a significant crowd.

The group renewed their call for justice in the wake of a number of resignations in Slovakia following the murder of an investigative journalist in their own country.

They also reiterated their call for the resignation of the Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and the Attorney General Peter Grech, as well as asking why the Prime Minister hasn’t sacked Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, who they claim are implicated in corruption.

The activists said that five months after the murder of Caruana Galizia, “Malta is still in the dark as to who commissioned the killing; corruption atrocities were surfacing every day; and the culture of impunity was encouraged instead of blocked.”

During the activity, the group played 'The Godfather' theme song out of a sound system, followed by a number of songs symbolising mafia and corruption.

“We are playing the People’s Playlist and whatever the Prime Minister may think, it is far from serene,” the group said, hinting at the recent concert Prime Minister’s playlist – an event which they described as “a classic case of ‘Nero fiddling while Rome burned’.”



The songs were In Questo Mondo di Ladri by Antonello Venditti; Panama by Van Halen; You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two - The Artful Dodger’s signature tune from Oliver the Musical and Under Pressure by Queen.

The activists also projected a video onto the wall of St James’ Bastion recounting the story of Daphne’s assassination.

The group said they are determined to “fight for what is right, for justice, and for a fair and equal society.”

Their motto is: “This is our nation, this is our home, and we are the people. We expect better, we deserve better, we demand better.”