Italian man seriously injured in Marsaskala accident

A 45-year-old Italian man, has suffered grievous injuries after being run over by a car in Marsaskala

24 March 2018, 9:58am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 45-year-old Italian man has been grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Triq il-Qaliet, Marsaskala, on Friday night.

The man was run over by a Toyota Fun Cargo driven by a 32-year-old man, who resides in Marsaskala.

District police were immediately called on the scene and an ambulance was later called to transport the Italian man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are on-going. 

