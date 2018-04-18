Daphne Caruana Galizia murder: Magistrate leads on-site visit at Bidnija

Police prosecutors are this morning giving the court an explanation of where and how the evidence linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was collected from Bidnija and its surroundings.

The compilation of evidence against three men accused with the assassination continued on Wednesday morning with an on-site visit by the court.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is present and the visit started on the Victoria Lines, a ridge overlooking Bidnija road from where investigators believe one of the suspects was posted to spot Caruana Galizia’s movements.

The accused are brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and their friend Vince Muscat. In court, the police said Alfred Degiorgio had acted as a spotter, phoning his brother to inform him that Caruana Galizia had left the house.

The police said the phone call between the brothers lasted the amount of time it took for Caruana Galizia’s car to travel from the house to the spot where the bomb was detonated. The police have told the court the bomb was detonated by an SMS sent by George Degiorgio from his boat inside the Grand Harbour.

MaltaToday can confirm that the accused are also on-site with their lawyers. The media has been kept a considerable distance away.

More to follow.