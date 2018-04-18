menu

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder: Magistrate leads on-site visit at Bidnija

The compilation of evidence against three men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is continuing this morning with Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit leading a visit to the scene of the crime in Bidnija

yannick_pace
18 April 2018, 12:34pm
by Yannick Pace
The magistrate, police prosecutors, defence lawyers and other court officials on the ridge overlooking Bidnija Road
Police prosecutors are this morning giving the court an explanation of where and how the evidence linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was collected from Bidnija and its surroundings.

The compilation of evidence against three men accused with the assassination continued on Wednesday morning with an on-site visit by the court.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, police Inspector Keith Arnaud and defence lawyer Martin Fenech
Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is present and the visit started on the Victoria Lines, a ridge overlooking Bidnija road from where investigators believe one of the suspects was posted to spot Caruana Galizia’s movements.

The accused are brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and their friend Vince Muscat. In court, the police said Alfred Degiorgio had acted as a spotter, phoning his brother to inform him that Caruana Galizia had left the house.

The ridge where one of the accused acted as a spotter has a direct line of sight to Daphne Caruana Galizia's house and the road leading up to it
The police said the phone call between the brothers lasted the amount of time it took for Caruana Galizia’s car to travel from the house to the spot where the bomb was detonated. The police have told the court the bomb was detonated by an SMS sent by George Degiorgio from his boat inside the Grand Harbour.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech and lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is representing the Caruana Galizia family
MaltaToday can confirm that the accused are also on-site with their lawyers. The media has been kept a considerable distance away.

More to follow.

