Cittadella outer-wall collapses during development

The Planning Authority has ordered all the works to be suspended at a site abutting the Cittadella Ditch in Rabat, Gozo after a retaining wall collapsed earlier this morning.

The PA said that the collapsed wall has left a breach in the outer wall of the Scheduled Grade 1 Citadel Ditch. The Authority has appointed Perit Herman Bonnici to supervise any works that are necessary to ensure that the site is restored to its original state. The Authority also said they would be pursuing with a letter to prosecute for damage incurred to this World Heritage site.

The site, which lies within a historical area of archaeological importance of Rabat and Citadel, is in close proximity to Class B scheduled archaeological remains and has a historical and architectural value.

The Gozo Ministry responded to the incident, saying that precautions were put in place immediately after the wall collapsed.

The Ministry said that no one was injured and that it would take all the steps to ensure that the person responsible would be found

A magisterial inquiry is also ongoing.