Alternativa Demokratika says PL is duty bound to clean party

The Labour Party should take decisive action since the Prime Minister is failing to act, Alternattiva Demokratika said in a statement.

In a statement, Alternattiva Demokratika said that since Joseph Muscat is failing to act even when faced with reports of the dirty dealings of his close collaborators, and insists on hiding behind an inquiry by a Magistrate, which seems stuck, AD is appealing to those of goodwill in the Labour Party to take action and begin the much needed clean up of their party.

As part of the Daphne Project, emails were published showing financial advisors Nexia BT explain how a Dubai company 17 Black was named as a “target client” of the Panama companies set up for Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that the reports in the international and local media shed more light on the movement of substantial amounts of money between bank accounts in Dubai, the Seychelles, Malta and Panama. Cacopardo said that the reports confirmed what had been revealed by Daphne Caruana Galizia in her writings in the 24 months before her assassination.

“Muscat has a political responsibility to act to prevent further damage to the country's reputation, a reputation built over the years with so much sacrifice by the Maltese people,” AD said.

“Beyond criminal responsibilities that may be established once the country's institutions are functioning properly, the Labour Party is also duty bound to act as quickly as possible. The Labour Party should take decisive action since Joseph Muscat is failing to act. If it does not take action it means that it has not learnt any lessons from the past,” concluded Carmel Cacopardo.

In a similar statement, Partit Demokratiku urging politicians and the general public to stand up and put the country before the interests of the corrupt “entrenched elite.”

“It is not too late to end the tribal war which is polarizing people to close a blind eye to corruption inside and out,” PD said.

The Party said that they were deeply saddened by the state of affairs and Malta’s rapidly worsening reputation, and that the revelations would have economic as well as diplomatic implications. It was also clear, they said, that the freedom of the Press and a person’s right to express themselves were being threatened in Malta.

“We have reached a pitiful state that the fear of repercussions have also engulfed a good number of politicians who are Parliamentary representatives on both sides. These MPs remain silent with the Party Whip looking over their shoulder and they are made to tow the leader’s line,” PD said.

“In this climate of troubles the need for PD is clearer than ever. The Party was born two years go to offer hope towards a better future for the Maltese and the Gozitan people. Partit Demokratiku will remain the people’s voice and a pillar of strength safeguarding democracy, good governance, social justice and the public interest. Malta deserves better.”