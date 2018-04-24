menu

Joseph Muscat refusing to sack corrupt criminals from cabinet, Fenech Adami says

He said that rather than take action against his two close aides, the Prime Minister was resorting to 'fascist tactics' and threatening journalists

tia_reljic
24 April 2018, 9:44pm
by Tia Reljic
PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami
PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami

The Prime Minister keeps defending the “corrupt criminals” in his cabinet PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said this evening, referring to OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi. He said that to do so, Muscat was now resorting to “threatening” journalists.

Fenech Adami was referring to a statement by the Prime Minister on Sunday where he said there would be repercussions on those lying about the country, as the people would not forget. 

The Opposition's Home Affairs spokesperson was speaking during parliamentary adjournment where he challenged the Prime Minister to take action against Schembri and Mizzi now that there was “black on white” evidence that the mysterious Dubai company, 17 Black, was to be a target client of both their Panama companies. 

Referring to Facebook posts by people he said were close to the party, and who were being paid to do so, Fenech Adami said the government was resorting to “fascists threats” against those who spoke out against it.

He said that the Prime Minister has people close to him who, in a “systematic way” were made to “hate Daphne Caruana Galizia.” 

“Why does Joseph Muscat keep defending this filth?” he asked. 

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Joseph Muscat refusing to sack corrupt criminals from cabinet, Fenech Adami says
National

Joseph Muscat refusing to sack corrupt criminals from cabinet, Fenech Adami says
Tia Reljic
Embryo freezing saves more embryos than the current system, Fearne says
National

Embryo freezing saves more embryos than the current system, Fearne says
Tia Reljic
Changes to Malta’s IVF law backed by European infertility advocacy group
National

Changes to Malta’s IVF law backed by European infertility advocacy group
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat refuses to speak about 17 Black and his chief of staff
National

[WATCH] Joseph Muscat refuses to speak about 17 Black and his chief of staff
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe