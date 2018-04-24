Joseph Muscat refusing to sack corrupt criminals from cabinet, Fenech Adami says

The Prime Minister keeps defending the “corrupt criminals” in his cabinet PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said this evening, referring to OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi. He said that to do so, Muscat was now resorting to “threatening” journalists.

Fenech Adami was referring to a statement by the Prime Minister on Sunday where he said there would be repercussions on those lying about the country, as the people would not forget.

The Opposition's Home Affairs spokesperson was speaking during parliamentary adjournment where he challenged the Prime Minister to take action against Schembri and Mizzi now that there was “black on white” evidence that the mysterious Dubai company, 17 Black, was to be a target client of both their Panama companies.

Referring to Facebook posts by people he said were close to the party, and who were being paid to do so, Fenech Adami said the government was resorting to “fascists threats” against those who spoke out against it.

He said that the Prime Minister has people close to him who, in a “systematic way” were made to “hate Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

“Why does Joseph Muscat keep defending this filth?” he asked.