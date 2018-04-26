MGRM says Embryo Protection Act amendments will end current discrimination

MGRM showed their support for the proposed amendments to the Embryo Protection Act, and said that the quality of parenting determines the child’s development, rather than the gender or sexual orientation of parents.

In a statement, the Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement reiterated its support for the proposed amendments to the Embryo Protection Act, “which redress the current discriminatory provisions in relation to same-sex couples and which provide for access to the preservation of gametes for trans persons who choose to undergo gender confirmation surgeries.”

MGRM said it stands in solidary with the Malta Infertility Network, all those parents whose chances of conceiving a child will be enhanced with the new procedures, and with all parents who have had children through IVF or assisted insemination.

“We condemn any statements that portray children born through such methods as being deprived of their rights or the result of a selfish desire,” MGRM said.

“All children, however they are conceived, have no say in how they come into the world and have absolutely no choice as to the family they will be born into. All human beings are fruit of other people’s actions, desires and choices. In this, children born through IVF are no different to other children and neither are their parents.”

The LGBTIQ organisation also contended that research demonstrated that the quality of parenting rather than the gender or sexual orientation of parents is what determines the developmental outcomes and life chances of children.

“It is ridiculous to contend that those who access IVF services should be subject to the same assessment undergone by prospective adoptive or foster parents given that no such hurdle exists for any other category of parents.”

MGRM also said it supports the opening up of IVF to single parents. Single parent families are part of the range of diverse family formations, the organisation said, that form part of our society and single parent adoptions have been part of Malta’s public policy for many years.

The organisation also supported the consideration of altruistic surrogacy which is regulated and provides safeguards to ensure that those who agree to act as surrogates do so willingly and voluntarily. Heterosexual couples are the main beneficiaries of surrogacy worldwide, MGRM said.

“It is a generous act no different to donating a kidney, cerebrospinal fluid or blood, all of which many find commendable. Children born through surrogacy do not suffer any adverse effects. The parental attachment to the child still ensues.”

While MGRM is always in favour of discussion and debate, opposition of a majority over a minority is not a justifiable reason to delay the introduction of measures that address discriminatory provisions, the organisation said. MGRM also said that it was hypocritical to limit access to health services which are widely available to Maltese citizens in other countries but which only those with the necessary financial means can currently avail themselves of.