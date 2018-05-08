Bomb threat on Gozo Channel ferry grounds service

Police received information about a bomb threat in a Gozo Channel ferry on Tuesday morning.

Gozo Channel executive chairman, Joe Cordina said bomb disposal services are currently searching a ferry in Cirkewwa, two other ferries in Mgarr, Gozo will also be searched as the threat was not made on a specific ship.

The ferries have been evacuated.

Live camera footage from Cirkewwa shows that there is a bomb disposal van near the ferry.

All services have been stopped between Malta and Gozo while operations by the army's bomb disposal unit are underway.

In a statement, the Gozo Ministry apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

More to follow