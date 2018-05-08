menu

Bomb threat on Gozo Channel ferry grounds service

All ferry services between Malta and Gozo have been suspended while the army's bomb disposal unit searches the ships after the company received a bomb threat

maria_pace
8 May 2018, 11:49am
by Maria Pace

Police received information about a bomb threat in a Gozo Channel ferry on Tuesday morning.

Gozo Channel executive chairman, Joe Cordina said bomb disposal services are currently searching a ferry in Cirkewwa, two other ferries in Mgarr, Gozo will also be searched as the threat was not made on a specific ship. 

The ferries have been evacuated.

Live camera footage from Cirkewwa shows that there is a bomb disposal van near the ferry. 

All services have been stopped between Malta and Gozo while operations by the army's bomb disposal unit are underway.

In a statement, the Gozo Ministry apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

 More to follow

