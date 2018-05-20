Delia: We are becoming a society that does not care, PN must change that

Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that Maltese society is slowly losing it values, as he highligted the importance of ensuring the Nationalist Party’s agenda is that of recreating a compassionate and caring society.

Interviewed on the party’s radio station, the Delia maintained that under the current administration, Maltese society was losing its sense of community, resulting in a society lacking in principles.

“I want a society that cares for one another, that respects other’s dedication for safeguarding our protection. I don’t want a society that does not care,” he said.

Speaking about Malta’s economic situation, Delia claimed that he welcomed the good financial situation and low unemployment, but claimed that such situations should not come at a price and underlining that wealth should be distributed evenly.

“There are workers who are working a lot more than 40 hours a week just to make it through the month,” he said.

He also touched on claims that people were renting out garages, saying that if such a situation became commonplace it would create a significant societal worry because it implied people could not afford to rent better places.

“We must look to ensure that the creation of a literal underground society should be stopped. If these thing keeps on going on, it is very worrying for society,” he emphasised.

Delia also talked about criminality, claiming that despite statistics showing that crimes has decreased, the realities of delinquency were measured on whether people felt safe or not when they went out of their home.

“Malta has gone from being known for its safety, to having towns and villages being predominantly known for criminality,” Delia said.

Regarding the issue of higher water electricity bills being issued by ARMS, Delia said the PN would be going to the root of the matter so as to hold the government accountable.

“People can come here to our headquarters and we can show them how much the government is stealing from them. We will hold the state accountable,” he stressed.

On the issue of construction, Delia said he and the Nationalist Party were not against development, as long as it was sensible, adding that unplanned development was plaguing many of the island’s villages.

Delia concluded by saying that the PN would sustain its commitment to being closer to the people, and would keep on working to be the their voice.

"The age of blue versus red has to come to a halt," he said.