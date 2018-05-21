ReLeaf disappointed at PN's firm position against recreational cannabis

ReLeaf is disappointed to see the Nationalist Party reconfirm its position against the legalization of the personal use of cannabis.

The organisation said that during a public debate about recreational cannabis in Gozo over the weekend, the PN reasserted their position against the legalisation of cannabis.

In a statement, ReLeaf said they were hopeful that after meeting with Opposition leader Adrian Delia, the PN had understood the injustice cannabis users face every day. However, the party’s message against the use of recreational drugs was clear during PN MP Chris Said’s comments during the weekend debate.

“It is especially saddening to hear this re-affirmation of an unjust and poor social policy forcing thousands of Maltese citizens to be stigmatized and forced into a black market after our personal meeting with the honourable Dr. Adrian Delia.”

ReLeaf said that Maltese community leaders must stop seeing cannabis users as victims.

“It is essential that the legislators of this nation move on from entertaining a disproven, antiquated idea of cannabis. The cannabis plant is an incredibly versatile natural plant that has a long list of beneficial uses, as a drug as well as applications like textiles and food, and there’s not a single death associated with its use,” ReLeaf said.

“Maltese citizens that use cannabis are no different than any other citizen. They work and study hard to be successful, and to continue to ignore them and force them to the black market is a stain on any social policy.”

The NGO said that it was concerned that there might be a gap of knowledge in what some legislators think cannabis is, both from lack of personal experience as well as the stigma in Malta associated to cannabis users.