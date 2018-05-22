[WATCH] €55 million central Malta road project aims to halve travel time, reduce emissions

The government will be embarking on a €55 million road infrastructure project in the central areas of Malta, which will see the creation of 7.4km of new lanes, and aims to reduce travel time in the area by half and cut vehicle emissions by 13.5%, Transport Minister Ian Borg announced today.

The "Central Link Project", which will be co-financed by the EU, is expected to take around two years to complete, and should improve the route between the Mriehel bypass in the direction of Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard, going on until the Saqqajja hill roundabout, which connects Ta’ Qali, Attard, Rabat, Żebbuġ and Mosta.

Asked regarding the issue of the government using agricultural land to create roads without solving the problem of too many cars on the roads, Borg said that while using alternative means of transport was important, it was still necessary to address the congestion problem by improving the road infrastructure for those who still choose to use their cars.

“We will be making use of much less land for this project than what we are permitted to use,” Borg highlighted, “The project will add 19,300 sq.m of landscaped areas, as well as a number of cycle lanes, which promotes greener transport.”

“Buses will also be able to drive through the improved lanes quicker, resulting in lower emissions,” he said.

The project, which will affect around 30,000 vehicles which pass through the area, will involve the redesigning of 13 junctions, and add 2km of bicycle lanes and 10.7km of pedestrian pathways.

“According to the cost-benefit studies which were undertaken, if the project - which has been planned for decades and was approved by the Nationalist administration - does not take place, pollution in the Attard/Balzan area will increase threefold,” Borg emphasised, “The previous administration had projected that it would take more agricultural land, but we will be using less.”

A rainwater collection system to prevent flooding will be put in place, and the communications infrastructure in the area where the works will take place will be modernised, he added.

The tender for the project has been published, and will now be submitted to the relevant authorities for approval, which could take six to nine months, he said.