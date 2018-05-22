menu

Gozo Channel sees 54,000 passengers during Gozo Alive weekend Festival

Thousands visited Gozo over the weekend for the cultural festival which included both local and international acts 

maria_pace
22 May 2018, 3:49pm
by Maria Pace

Last weekend’s Gozo Alive festival saw 54,000 passengers travelling between Malta and Gozo with Gozo Channel.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana showed her satisfaction with planned programme for the weekend, which included touristic, cultural, sportive and innovative activities. The weekend also saw various local and international acts, including Rudimental.  

Gozo Alive was a three-day cultural spectacle which combine creative, cultural and artistic aspects all around the island.

Caruana said that the aim behind Gozo Alive, which was to attract more people to Gozo, and use further the island’s sources, was achieved successfully.

She said that the weekend was a great way to see what Gozo has to offer. Thousands of people visited Rabat on Saturday evening for a musical and artistic evening.

Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat also welcomed the weekend’s success.  He said that festivals like Gozo Alive promotes Gozo as a touristic destination.

Caruana thanked all those who took part in the organisation of the event, including the organizational board, the Police Corps, and Gozo Channel, amongst others.

