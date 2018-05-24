Benna says government specifically requested individual straws with free milk scheme

Benna has responded to criticism over single-use straws with the Free Milk Scheme, saying that the government specifically requested 250ml cartons with individual straws.

The Maltese milk company said that the Free Milk Scheme was a public tender issued by the Government, and not by Benna itself.

Yesterday, Gharghur primary school ditched the straws, and chose to pour the milk in reusable cups instead. Today, Mellieha Primary, Birkirkara Primary, Wardija Resource Centre, Siggiewi Primary, De La Salle College and St. Albert the Great College also decided to ditch the straw with the government Fresh Milk Scheme.

Many schools have posted pictures on Facebook of the straws saved from the ditch the straw campaign.

In a statement, the Maltese Association of Parents of Students in State Schools (MAPSSS) called for a zero-waste milk, fruit and vegetable scheme. While it welcomed the re-introduction of the scheme in Maltese Schools, it called for the initiative to be more environmentally friendly. Students are given individual cartons of milk with a straw, as well as fruit and veg in individual containers.

MAPSS said that the scheme should instead distribute large cartons of milk.

“Furthermore, the new system encourages food waste because unlike what used to happen when large milk cartons were used, any leftover milk cannot now be stored in fridges to be used the next day,” MAPSSS said.

The association also said that the fresh fruit distribution should be local seasonal produce which should not be packed in single-use plastic containers.

eNGO, Nature Trust Malta, also said they were pleased to see the response by schools against the implementation the vast amount of waste generated by the new milk and fruit distribution scheme.

“The vast majority of these schools are Eco-Schools and are by default committed towards waste reduction practices,” Nature Trust said.

“Such a scheme conflicts directly with student-driver actions in schools aimed at actively reducing the generation of waste”.