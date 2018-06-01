MEP rule of law delegation meet government, Opposition members

MEPs Ana Gomes, Sven Giegold and David Casa, who are in Malta today, have met with Labour Party, Nationalist Party and Democratic Party members, in an informal follow up visit to last year’s European Parliament ad hoc fact-finding mission on the state of the rule of law in Malta.

After the meetings, delegation leader Gomes said the talks had focused on issues related to the rule of law in Malta, and also entered into the cases under investigation related to the Panama Papers revelations, as well as Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. More information on the issues discussed will be released this evening.

Following the meetings with government and Opposition members this morning, they are later scheduled to meet Magistrate Aaron Bugeja to discuss developments on the Egrant case, and Magistrate Anthony Vella, who is leading the inquiry on journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

They will also be meeting with Alleanza Bidla leader Ivan Grech Mintoff, to discuss the Libyan medical visa scandal, with civil society to speak about human rights and the rule of law, and with John Dalli, who requested to meet the delegation after he was mentioned in the report drawn up by the mission after last year’s visit.

After the visit in November last year, the MEPs had produced a report and issued a series of recommendations.

"The mandate of the ad-hoc mission will end soon and the work will be handed over with a report to a new working group on the rule of law and the fight against corruption in EU member states. This working group will inter alia also deal with the situation in Hungary and Slovakia," Giegold said prior to today's meeting.

Nationalist Party meeting

In comments to the Malta Independent, Nationalist MP Kristy Debono said that PN members had discussed the financial services industry and the effects reputational risk were having on it. She said they also highlighted institutions’ loss of autonomy.

PN MP David Stellini told the newspaper that his discussion had focussed on the rule of law in Malta, and the impunity demonstrated through the lack of action by institutions, in the face of allegations against people high up in government.

The party also spoke with the MEPs on the importance of enforcing anti-money laundering regulations.

Democratic Party meeting

The Democratic Party said that it had emphasised the need for "change from within" in their meeting with the three MEP, as well as the need to strengthen institutions and to do away with the social and professional pressure put on people to stay in line and depend on those with power.

"The Maltese nation has shown throughout its history that it can deal with decadence in its governance standards, internally, but is very appreciative of EU support at this very delicate stage in its history, when it is known that big business interests and bludgeoning by powerful social media instruments are having their toll on democracies worldwide," PD said after the meeting.

It said it reiterated to the MEPs that the lacunae in Malta's constitution and the ineffectiveness of our institutions must be addressed by Maltese with urgency.

"Partit Demokratiku welcomes the expertise of the EU delegation and wishes Malta to always strive to be a respected, equal partner in Europe and with the rest of the world," the party said.

"The European Parliament is encouraged to work closely with different representatives of the Maltese nation, for the benefit of Malta as well as for the collective European project anchored in tje rule of law, democracy, social justice and solidarity," it added.

Labour Party meeting

In a statement, the Labour Party said a delegation from its parliamentary group had accepted to meet the three MEPs who it said were in Malta to investigate what was going on in the country on their own personal initiative. MPs Edward Zammit Lewis, Robert Abela, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Clayton Bartolo, Rosianne Cutajar and Byron Camilleri were present for the meeting with the MEPs.

"The MPs explained to Ana Gomez and Sven Giegold, that a lot of the issues being referred to are nothing other than rumours or half truths. They also stressed that there were magisterial inquiries underrway that, in a country that respects the rule of law, must be allowed to be completed," the PL said.

It added that the MPs had expalained the number of changes that had been implemented in the past months, "in order for the country to become a more modern one, with stronger institutions".

The PL added that Gomez and Giegold were accompanied by David Casa, "the person leading the Nationalist Party's campaign against against Malta".

What MEPs recommended to Malta after their November 2017 visit:

Persons perceived to be implicated in serious acts of corruption and money laundering, as a result of Panama Papers revelations and FIAU reports, should not be kept in public office and must be swiftly and formally investigated and brought to justice. Keeping them in office affects the credibility of the Government, fuels the perception of impunity and may result in further damage to State interests by enabling the continuation of criminal activity.

Work is needed to ensure stronger checks and balances in the Maltese legislative framework to better separate powers and to limit possible interference of the Prime Minister in the judiciary and the media; an assessment of media pluralism and independence from political power should be conducted.

The functions of Chairman of the MFSA and the function of promoting investments into Malta should be decoupled;

Reform the Attorney General functions, to decouple the role of advisory to the government from the role of prosecution;

Reform the Judiciary, namely on the basis of recommendations made in 2013, in order to reinforce the separation of powers and the independence of the Judiciary;

The Police Commissioner should no longer be appointed by the Prime Minister but by an appropriate independent body. Similarly, the veto power of the Prime Minister should no longer exist regarding the nomination of the Maltese Chief Justice;

The Whistleblower Protection Act should be revised to cover workers in the public sector. Mr Ferris should be granted police protection and serious consideration should be given to his application for protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act;

The Maltese Government should separately publish the list of persons being granted Maltese Citizenship under the Individual Investment Programme and should start an independent assessment of this programme and of the anti- money laundering procedures applied to it;

The Maltese Government should start an action programme against corruption and financial crime and increase the number of investigations and prosecutions. This should include special units in police and judiciary with sufficient and highly qualified staff;

Civil society organisations and any Maltese citizens should be encouraged to provide evidence and bring formal complaints to the Police forces, FIAU and MFSA, regarding white collar crimes and money laundering in Malta, in order to trigger criminal investigations.

An investigation is needed over the alleged influence of elections through increased hirings in the public sector, issuance of construction permits and regularisations of irregular constructions, as well as pay increases and promotions in the military

An investigation is needed on allegations of the smuggling of Libyan petrol;

Reassess the importance for Malta joining the EPPO in order to work together with participating MS against EU fraud and other crimes affecting the Union' financial interests.

