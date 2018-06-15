School boy awarded kindness prize for constant support shown to friend

Owen Vassallo, a school boy who has consistently shown support and true friendship towards his school mate Jake, has been awarded the Pope John XXIII prize for kindness, with the President commending his drive to do good towards others.

As young Owen was given his award, which is organised by the Peace Laboratory, the President said she was impressed with the friendship which had developed between the two boys.

“Owen’s is a sincere friendship, based on supporting his mate in such a way as to not only help him feel included at school, but to also help his scholastic experience be happier and more complete,” the President said.

She underscored that Owen’s actions showed how it was possible to help others, even trough the undertaking of a single solo initiative.

“I want to appeal to young people to use that period in their lives to create opportunities to do good in the society they live in, so as to build a country which is truly open to positive aspirations,” she emphasised.