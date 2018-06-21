menu

[WATCH] Flash downpour leaves cars swamped by rainwater and festa enthusiasts reeling

Village festa volunteers in Qormi and Siggiewi rushed to rescue street decorations put up ahead of the weekend festivities after torrential rain hit Malta Thursday afternoon

paul_cocks
21 June 2018, 3:04pm
by Paul Cocks
Preparations for the Siggiewi feast were brought to an abrupt halt by the rain
Video of rainwater in Mriehel captured by Philip Maurice Mifsud

Flash torrential downpours seemed to have caught Malta unawares, with rainwater levels even reaching three feet in Mriehel and swamping vehicles on the first official day of Summer.

In Qormi and Siggiewi, volunteers rushed to cover and rescue as much as possible of the village feast street decorations that had already been put up ahead of the weekend's activities.

Showers had been forecast throughout the day and overcast skies were ominous from early in the morning, despite the 28 degrees registered in the infrequent cloud breaks.

And yet, many people were caught unprepared as a torrential downpour hit most of the island in the early afternoon.

