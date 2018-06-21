[WATCH] Flash downpour leaves cars swamped by rainwater and festa enthusiasts reeling

Video of rainwater in Mriehel captured by Philip Maurice Mifsud

Flash torrential downpours seemed to have caught Malta unawares, with rainwater levels even reaching three feet in Mriehel and swamping vehicles on the first official day of Summer.

In Qormi and Siggiewi, volunteers rushed to cover and rescue as much as possible of the village feast street decorations that had already been put up ahead of the weekend's activities.

Showers had been forecast throughout the day and overcast skies were ominous from early in the morning, despite the 28 degrees registered in the infrequent cloud breaks.

And yet, many people were caught unprepared as a torrential downpour hit most of the island in the early afternoon.