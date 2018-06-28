Għadira beach extension raises concern over parking

Widening the Għadira beach by 30 metres is bound to result in an exacerbation of traffic and parking problems due to the increase in the number of bathers arriving either by car or by public transport, Nationalist MP and former Mellieħa mayor Robert Cutajar, has warned.

“People visiting Għadira are already experiencing problems on where to park, with existing parking spaces being taken up in the first hours of the morning… If the beach is doubled in size the problems will increase.”

The MP who supports the beach extension, describing it as a much-needed investment in a long-neglected promenade, was recently given a briefing on the project by Projects Malta officials. During the meeting he was given assurances that parking and public transport problems will be addressed before the beach is extended.

He also referred to the fact that buses are already full-up by the time these arrive in Mellieħa from Ċirkewwa.

“If the frequency of public transport is not increased, the problem will only get worse,” Cutajar told MaltaToday.

What Cutajar wants to avoid is that parking and public transport problems are addressed as an afterthought when the beach extension is approved.

Cutajar raised these issues in Parliament recently. In his speech Cutajar also called on the government to ensure that the extension is made to the benefit of the general public and not to increase beach concessions in the area.

He also called on the government to ensure that any works in the area are fully in line with the beach’s blue flag status.

So far, no plans have been presented to address parking problems in the area. MaltaToday is informed that finding space at Għadira for a new carpark without impinging on surrounding ODZ land may be a problem. More parking spaces can be created in the existing car park near the Costa del Sol restaurant. The area had been identified for a seven-storey hotel but the application has been withdrawn.

In 2011 two surface car parks were proposed on either end of the popular Għadira bay as part of a proposal to pass the present road from behind the nature reserve and the Danish village; one located next to the Seabank Hotel and another close to the green boathouses at the other end, along with public transport facilities. The project was abandoned following protests by environmentalists.