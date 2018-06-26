PA starts Petrol Station policy review

The Planning Authority has started the process to review the Fuel Service Station Policy approved in 2015 which has so far led to the approval of four ODZ fuel stations and the loss of nearly 12,000 m2 of agricultural land.

The policy review was first solicited by Environment Minister Jose Herrera in January following the approval of an ODZ petrol station in Maghtab.

The Environment and Resources Authority published its recommendations for the new policy in April.

These included downsizing fuel stations to 2000 from the current 3000 sqm and a ban on constructing new fuel stations on undisturbed ODZ land. It also recommended that fuel stations will have to be at least 1.5km apart.

One objective of the policy is to prepare a revised policy framework which takes into account the recommendations by ERA and determine the type and scale of ancillary facilities, the distance between fuel stations which shall reflect current and future needs.

While ERA has made its recommendations it is the Planning Authority’s responsibility to draft a new policy after conducting two rounds of public consultation, first on the objectives of the policy and finally on the draft policy itself.

The deadline for submissions by the public expires in July 16.

This is than normally discussed by parliament’s planning committee before final approval by the Minister responsible for planning Ian Borg. This makes it extremely unlikely for the new policy to be approved before Autumn.

The 2015 policy not only allowed the relocation of existing petrol stations to ODZ land but also allowed the development of brand new fuel stations on ODZ land opposite or adjacent to industrial areas.

Despite the announced policy review the PA has still approved an ODZ fuel station in Luqa near the Water Services Corporation.

The public hearing had been interrupted by Graffiti activists who called for a postponement of any decision on pending petrol stations until the new policy comes in place.

In April Environment Minister Jose Herrera confirmed that the new policy will not apply to applications pending before the Planning Authority, which will continue to be assessed under the existing, more permissive, policy.

One of the objectives of the new policy is to “review pending outline applications, full development applications and new submissions for fuel stations.” This objective is meant to assess past trends in similar applications.

Since 2015 the PA has approved four fuel stations on ODZ land in Burmarrad , Maghtab, Marsaskala and Luqa.

The PA still has to take a decision on 11 pending applications. These include an application in Zejtun on agricultural land in Bulebel in Zejtun and another along Rabat road. The latter application will require the removal of 5 mature Aleppo pine trees along the same road identified for the Central Link Project.