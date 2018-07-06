menu

Health minister says MUMN to suspend industrial actions

Chris Fearne said actions had been suspended after the union agreed to a meeting with ministry officials

yannick_pace
6 July 2018, 5:32pm
by Yannick Pace
Industrial action by the MUMN has been suspended pending the outcome of further talks with the government
The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) have agreed to suspend industrial actions pending a meeting with Health ministry officials, Health minister Chris Fearne said on Friday.

“MUMN to suspend industrial actions following agreement to meet with Health Ministry officials over the weekend,” the deputy Prime Minister said.

Nurses around Malta commenced industrial action yesterday, after union failed to reach an agreement with the government over various issues related to a new sectoral agreement.

The nurses were advised to follow the directions issued by their union last week, which include measures related to answering patients’ calls, washing patients, and transferring patients for pre-scheduled non-emergency medical procedures.

The directions did not apply to mothers waiting for a caesarean section, who will be assisted by the nurses as usual.

The industrial action comes at a time when a widespread shortage of nurses, across the main government hospitals in Malta - including Mater Dei, San Vincenz, and Mount Carmel - is being reported.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
