Strategic plan for aviation industry expansion being prepared

A strategic master plan is being drawn up to target further expansion of the aviation industry, the Prime Minister said.

Joseph Muscat made the announcement this morning during the signing of an agreement with aviation maintenance company SR Technics.

READ MORE: SR Technics Malta expands with €35 million six-bay hangar at Safi

The company is expanding its operations by moving into a bigger hanger at the airport’s Park 4 area.

Muscat said the government wanted to look at all options of growth for the aviation sector.

He said Malta Industrial Parks and Malta Enterprise have been entrusted with drawing up a strategic master plan for the sector.

The agencies are studying land use options around the airport and elsewhere to determine what options exist for expansion.

Only some days ago, Malta International Airport said it required more apron space to cater for increased air traffic.

The Prime Minister said the government has committed an additional €4 million for training of people to be able to work in the aviation sector.

“To flourish, the sector needs care and the right economic environment... but the positive scenario we have today is not a comfort zone for us and this is why we are working on a strategic master plan,” Muscat said.