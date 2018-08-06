SR Technics Malta expands with €35 million six-bay hangar at Safi

SR Technics, the aircraft maintenance company with a base in Malta, has formally announced an expansion of operations with a new €30 million six-bay hangar at Safi Aviation Park.

The project comes a year after a memorandum of understanding was signed in May 2017.

The €35 million project, announced at the Office of the Prime Minister is set to create around 350 new jobs – 50 less than originally estimated last year. The aviation sector us flourishing in Malta with SR Technics growing at a rapid rate, with low fares giant EasyJet extending their maintenance contract with the company for another five years.

“We are committed to Malta. We are committed to bring new customers in. We look forward to bring in more business from our customer base,” SR Technics said.

Aviation maintenance has gained considerable traction on the Maltese islands and has left a significant impact on the country’s economy, with a direct contribution of 3% to the GDP (gross domestic product) in 2017. Around 52 students have graduated from MCAST with qualifications in the aviation maintenance field.