First three new Marsa lanes to be open to traffic next week

The completion of three new lanes in Triq Aldo Moro in Marsa is the first important milestone in the Marsa Junction Project, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Saturday morning.

Speaking during an on-site visit, the minister said the three lanes would be opened to traffic next week and will temporarily replace the existing northbound carriageway while it is being rebuilt.

Borg said that unlike others preceding it, the Project has been planned in such a way as to deliver works in a shorter period than stipulated, adding that the fact that the tender had been divided into three meant that works were started earlier than if a single tender had been issued.

During the past months, explained Borg, works had focused on developing new lanes, pavements, and bicycle lanes in Triq Aldo Moro, as well as the rebuilding of the service road in the southbound direction and the realignment and reconstruction of Triq il-Gvern Lokali.

The minister added that several important service distribution means were also incorporated beneath the surface of the newly built roads.

“In this case, work was carried out on extensive networks for the distribution of water, electricity, drainage and telecommunication,” Borg said. “More than seven kilometres of trenches and walk-through service culverts were necessary for the transfer of networks which pass through the junction and to develop further infrastructure for future needs.”

A new 1.7-kilometre storm water system was also built underground, Borg said.

He also explained the attention devoted to structural integrity and longevity, which would be achieved by using layers of geotextile and geogrid, which are designed to reduce the impact of subsurface water filtration and to increase the lifespan of roads by augmenting their foundations.

The Minister said that along with the continual monitoring of improvement-oriented plans, further investments have already been made towards grouped projects, including €20 million invested in the Santa Luċija tunnels and €2.5 million to further improve the links between Triq Aldo Moro, Triq Diċembru 13, and the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass; investments which will exponentially increase the value of the Marsa-Junction Project.

Borg said the implementation of a networking strategy on a nationwide scale is they factor in successfully connecting the north to the centre and the centre to the south with a significant mitigation of delays and the risk of accidents.

“Our plan does not only cater for today and tomorrow, although we are also thinking of these. Our plan is for the future; for the benefit of generations yet to come, so that they can enjoy an infrastructure which we could only dream of in the past. We are committed to continue planning and implementing projects towards an improved quality of life for all Maltese and Gozitan people,” he said.