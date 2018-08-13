E-bike sharing service around Valletta launched

Tallinja Bike, an e-bike sharing service in Valletta, was launched today, making travelling around the capital city easier.

Transport Minister Ian Borg presided over the launch of the pedelec bike sharing service in Valletta by Malta Public Transport towards more multimodality.

40 e-bikes will be available all around in Valletta with docking stations available near the bus terminus, at the lower end of the Barrakka lift near the Cottonera ferry landing site and another one near Fort St Elmo. Eventually, a docking station in the centre of Valletta and another one in Marsamxett Port where the Sliema ferry departs will join these docking stations.

The cost is €3 for the first half hour, although as part of an introductory offer, the rate will be €1.50 per half hour for the first three months. Membership schemes will also be available making the service cheaper for frequent users.

Users can pick up a bike using their Tallinja card, and deposit it at any of the bays when they are done.

Minister Borg commended this initiative and said that this is one example which shows the operator’s commitment towards multimodality, a concept which Government is working hard to push forward. He mentioned a number of initiatives introduced by the Government towards this modal shift, such as the €400 grant for those who purchase a pedelec or electric motorbike, up to €250 VAT refund for those who buy a pedelec, initiatives towards the purchase of 125cc or lower motorcycles, including flexibility in obtaining a licence and the discounting of circulation tax to €10, among others.

The private bike-share Nextbike has been operating around Malta for nearly two years.

Malta Public Transport General Manager Konrad Pule said, “After recent successful collaborations with the Valletta Ferry Service and IoScoot motorbike sharing, we are now collaborating again with a new mobility service -Tallinja Bike – where electric bicycles are available through a sharing platform in Valletta."

“Through this new collaboration with Tallinja Bike, we are offering a healthy, clean and fun way of moving around Valletta, effectively spreading the reach of the public transport network to the heart of our capital city,” concluded Mr Pule.