De Marco, lawyer for winners of controversial direct order, wants Auditor General inquiry

The Nationalist Party (PN) has called for transparency over a public-private partnership for a 500-bed extension at St Vincent de Paul residence for the elderly, and said it will be asking the Auditor General to investigate the contract.

“The procedure that the Government used must be made clear,” the party said in a statement issued this afternoon by party leader Adrian Delia and spokespersons Mario De Marco and Maria Deguara.

The PN said that it had made its decision after the Government failed to immediately clarify the facts surrounding the procedure used when awarding the contract for the extension. A direct order for €274 million was issued by the Ministry for social solidarity.

The extension is yet to be built but excavation works have started, with former PN minister George Pullicino as architect for the winning consortium, and former PN deputy leader Mario de Marco acting as their lawyer in a recent public contracts review tribunal hearing on the case.

The PN noted that while the Parliamentary Secretary for Disabled Persons and Active Ageing had denied the direct order had been issued, the contract had been listed in the Government Gazzette on 20 July 2018. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance had then said that the Ministry had not approved this direct order and requested a report.

“Minister Edward Scicluna said he was unaware of this tender for over a quarter of a million Euros,” the PN said.

The Department of Information (DOI) had subsequently denied that any mistakes had been made when published the notice for the contract.

The PN said that its three members on Parliament's Public Accounts Committee will be requesting the AG to investigate the contract, following the government's reluctance to clarify the matter.