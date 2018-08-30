Unemployment inches up between June and July

Unemployment inched up in July as 50 more people were registering for work when compared to June, figures out today show.

The National Statistics Office said that data provided by Jobsplus, a government agency, showed there were 1,277 men and 551 women registering for work in July.

In June, there were 1,778 people on the unemployment register.

But when viewed over a 12-month term, the figures show a substantial decline in unemployment.

The July figures show that unemployment dropped by 27% when compared to the same month in 2017. There were 573 fewer people on the unemployment register in July over last year.

The year-on-year decrease was across the board, irrespective of how long people had been registering for work.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 13 persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 271.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 19.5 per cent and 41.2 per cent respectively.