Brothers accused of operating an illegal fireworks factory granted bail

Two brothers accused of operating an illegal fireworks manufacturing site in Gudja were today granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Peter Theuma, 69, and Andrea Theuma, 67, were arrested last Saturday after 20kg of gunpowder was found in a field in Gudja.

The court heard how the two elderly men – each cutting a somewhat feeble figure in the court room – do not have a passport, since they never left Malta in their lives. For this reason, the defence argued that there was no reason for bail to be denied.

The prosecution said that the explosives were found in a field, with the defence elaborating that the field was used to grow various produce, and that the accused required access to it for this reason.

The prosecution, however, requested that, if found guilty, the accused’s field be confiscated.

The court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, granted bail against a €400 deposit and a €8,000 personal guarantee.

The accused were banned from travelling and from approaching any witnesses in the case. The court also ordered them to sign the bail book at their respective police stations between 8am to 5pm.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Arthur Azzopardi were defence counsel for the two accused.