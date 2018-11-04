Eleven Paqpaqli crash victims receive compensation
An undisclosed amount of compensation is being paid to spectators of the crash by the event insurance company and the government
Eleven spectators who were injured in the 2015 Paqpaqli crash have received compensation, following discussions between legal representatives and the parties involved.
In a statement, the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation said the compensation - the amount of which was not disclosed - is being paid by the insurance company which covered the event, and by the government.
President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca was quoted by a spokesperson as saying that “no amount of money could ever make up for the suffering which the victims endured.”
The President, however, hopes that the compensation settlement shall provide a “modicum of relief”, the spokesperson added.
The criminal court case on the incident will continue, with the compensation having no bearing on the case.