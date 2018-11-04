Eleven Paqpaqli crash victims receive compensation

Eleven spectators who were injured in the 2015 Paqpaqli crash have received compensation, following discussions between legal representatives and the parties involved.

In a statement, the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation said the compensation - the amount of which was not disclosed - is being paid by the insurance company which covered the event, and by the government.

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca was quoted by a spokesperson as saying that “no amount of money could ever make up for the suffering which the victims endured.”

The President, however, hopes that the compensation settlement shall provide a “modicum of relief”, the spokesperson added.

The criminal court case on the incident will continue, with the compensation having no bearing on the case.