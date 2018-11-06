Wasteserv says separated waste being mixed only when not taken out on time

People who separate their organic waste but do not take out the bag on time will have done so in vain because these bags will be collected with the mixed waste bag, Wasteserv said on Tuesday.

The government’s new waste separation and management scheme came into force at the beginning of the month, requiring people to separate their waste into three general categories: recyclable waste, mixed waste and organic waste.

Since the new system was implemented, various photos and videos showing waste piling up on street corners, and different colored waste bags being taken out at the same time, have been doing the rounds on social media, including videos of both mixed and organic bags being collected and dumped into the same rubbish truck.

In a statement, Wasteserv said that “in cases where the organic bag was taken outside after the collection of such waste had already taken place, organic bags were collected wit the mixed waste collection”.

“It is worth noting that only in these circumstances is this mixing of waste allowed,” Wastserv said.

However, a spokesperson for the Environment ministry was quoted by Lovin Malta yesterday saying that this was "only being allowed because the waste management system has just come into play and people need some time to get used to it". The spokesperson said tht once this period is over "enforcement will kick in".

In its statement, Wasteserv explained that the “principle being adopted” was that of having organic waste collected first, with other waste streams collected later that same day. “It is also important that residents do not pile waste bags or different types of waste on each other so that the organic bag is clearly visible to the collector.”

It said that in certain localities, waste collectors are equipped with trucks having two separate compartments, allowing for the collection of organic waste together with other waste streams. “Hence organic waste is still delivered separately to Wasteserv.”

Wasteserv that that “upon entering its facilities at Magħtab Environmental Complex and Sant’ Antnin Waste Treatment Plant, all waste carrier vehicles are weighed” and inspected to ensure that the waste delivered is as declared.

It said that a total of 174 truckloads had entered Wasterserv’s facilities on Monday, 40% of which consisted of separated organic waste.

Wasteserv said it welcomed the encouraging results fromt he first three days of the national collection of organic waste, adding that rouglhy 440 tons of source separated organic waste had been collected so far. Initial feedback, it said, showed that most households were adhering to the practice of taking out the right waste bags on the right day.

Wasteserv advised the public that in instances were the “mixing of different waste streams” was detected, Wasteserv immediately informed the relevant stakeholders “for any action deemed necessary”.

“Wasteserv reserves the right to take action from its end against waste collectors who do not deliver waste according to the company’s site rules and procedures.”

If mixing of different waste streams is detected, a report is issued and Wasteserv informs the relevant stakeholders of this non-compliance, for any action deemed necessary. Moreover Wasteserv reserves the right to take action from its end against waste collectors who do not deliver waste according to the company’s site rules and procedures.