[WATCH] Build smaller units, use space better, developers propose

The MDA has presented government with proposals for the construction of more affordable housing units

Building smaller housing units and making better use of the space available would make property more affordable, the Malta Developers Association said.

This was one of a series of proposals presented by the association, aimed at addressing the problem of unaffordable housing. The proposals were presented to Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, whose portfolio includes the Planning Authority and the housing market.

Current regulations set out that a one-bed apartment cannot be less than 55sq.m, while the minimum size for two-bed and three-bed apartments are 90sq.m and 115 sq.m respectively.

But the MDA is proposing lower limits, enabling more flats to be inserted within a building and so leading to a lower cost per unit for the buyer.

MDA head Sandro Chetcuti said setting a smaller area requirement did not necessarily mean having less living space.

"Space that is usually wasted for corridors can be used more effectively, in such a way as to provide for a greater living area. In this way, an 80sq.m apartment can actually have more space to live in than a 90sq.m one," he said.

The MDA also suggested introducing planning measures for medium to large developments which provide that 20% of the building project is reserved for affordable housing.

New measures allowing for regeneration projects, as well as the revisiting of rules regarding zoning "anomalies" which prohibit construction in certain non-ODZ areas was also suggested.

The MDA went on to propose that the 75% ownership condition introduced by the rationalisation process should be waived.

It said internal development - which was banned by the Planning Authority - should be looked at again.

Finally, the MDA suggested that part of the development planning fees and planning gain fees should be done away with for projects which include within them a minimum of 20% dedicated to affordable housing.

Minister Ian Borg said it was premature at this stage to comment on whether he agreed with the suggestions or not.

"It is however a positive thing that developers come together and suggest sustainable policies, which help those in society who are having difficulties buying property," Borg said.

Chetucti said the MDA had created an advisory technical section within it, composed of experts such as architects and civil engineers.

The proposals presented today were drawn up by this advisory section.