menu

[WATCH] Christmas has been set alight in Valletta

The lights are on and this year's light installation in front of the law courts is an opulent structure featuring four towers and a massive floral ornament

david_hudson
19 November 2018, 6:47pm
by David Hudson

Christmas has been set alight in Valletta with a lavish light installation before the law courts.

The installation is the brainchild of the same company that designed last year's baroque-style dome—Faniuolo Illuminazioni, an Italian company from Bari.

Justice minister Owen Bonnici sauntered through the streets of Valletta with Parliamentary Secretary for Valletta 2018 Deo Debattista and Valletta 2018 Chairman Jason Micallef and set Valletta alight.

The installation in front of the law courts features four tunnel-like structures, consisting of thousands of small bulbs, and a floral assembly at the centre.

On Monday night, the installation contributed to a light show, flaunting its animated-bulb effect to playing music. 

Last year's 'dome' proved very popular with thousands of visitors taking pictures of the structure.

The Faniuolo Illuminazioni creation was being set up throughout the week with works completed on Monday morning. Earlier in the week, some of the lights in Merchants street were knocked down by a delivery truck. Fortunately, they suffered no lasting damage and were restored.

Lights featured on other side streets in Valletta are more simplistic and feature the usual Christmas ornaments or are mimicking snow.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Darren Debono, currently facing fuel smuggling charges in Italy, back in Malta
National

Darren Debono, currently facing fuel smuggling charges in Italy, back in Malta
Yannick Pace
Owen Bonnici confirms specific inquiry into 17 Black
National

Owen Bonnici confirms specific inquiry into 17 Black
David Hudson
[WATCH] Christmas has been set alight in Valletta
National

[WATCH] Christmas has been set alight in Valletta
David Hudson
Updated | False alarm after man fears car bomb in Hamrun
National

Updated | False alarm after man fears car bomb in Hamrun
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe