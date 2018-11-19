[WATCH] Christmas has been set alight in Valletta

Christmas has been set alight in Valletta with a lavish light installation before the law courts.

The installation is the brainchild of the same company that designed last year's baroque-style dome—Faniuolo Illuminazioni, an Italian company from Bari.

Justice minister Owen Bonnici sauntered through the streets of Valletta with Parliamentary Secretary for Valletta 2018 Deo Debattista and Valletta 2018 Chairman Jason Micallef and set Valletta alight.

The installation in front of the law courts features four tunnel-like structures, consisting of thousands of small bulbs, and a floral assembly at the centre.

On Monday night, the installation contributed to a light show, flaunting its animated-bulb effect to playing music.

Last year's 'dome' proved very popular with thousands of visitors taking pictures of the structure.

The Faniuolo Illuminazioni creation was being set up throughout the week with works completed on Monday morning. Earlier in the week, some of the lights in Merchants street were knocked down by a delivery truck. Fortunately, they suffered no lasting damage and were restored.

Lights featured on other side streets in Valletta are more simplistic and feature the usual Christmas ornaments or are mimicking snow.