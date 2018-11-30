Police called in after fake fire arm is found at school

A fake firearm was found on the grounds of the Zejtun secondary school and this has prompted a police investigation, the Education Ministry said this evening.

It was the school head who reported the matter to the police after the administration noted a “suspicious object” that had the form of a firearm but was “not real”, the ministry said.

The school administration took immediate action.

The police investigation will determine how the fake firearm ended up on the school premises.

It is unclear whether the firearm was taken to school by a student but eyewitnesses told MaltaToday that police officers were seen accompanying the school head in one of the classroom blocks.

The incident is believed to have happened in the afternoon. Police officers were still on school premises by the time school ended at 2.45pm.

The ministry said it would continue to follow the matter and “supported the school’s administration's decision to take all necessary action”.