Adrian Delia invites Police Commissioner to question him over money laundering

Adrian Delia said that the Police Commissioner should start questioning him about possible money laundering he is involved in. Delia said, "If the Police Commissioner finds anything at all, he would have achieved something that in many months he refused to achieve in terms of this government."

Delia was referring to The Sunday Times of Malta's frontpage story at a political activity in Gudja band club.

The said story that ran today said that a money laundering probe is looking at Delia's Soho links, an alleged prostitution racket. A Barclays International account in Jersey held in Delia's name was reportedly used to process the payments of rents for the London properties used as brothels.

Delia had told The Times of Malta that he found it "bizarre" that he had not been contacted if any investigation was truly underway.

At the political activity in Gudja, the opposition leader said that he was not a politician at the time and was only acting as a lawyer on behalf of a client. "I never laundered money, not for me or anyone else," he said.

Delia blamed the labour government for the frontpage story, claiming that when the government had its back to the wall, it would launch personal attacks while it kept protecting the indefensible.

Said indefensible, according to Delia, comes in the form of tourism minister Konrad Mizzi and OPM's Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

"Even those around you, Prime Minister, at least some of them are not believing you anymore. It's absolutely surreal that Konrad Mizzi is happy with the Electrogas report. We are truly not living in a normal country," he said.

The PN leader was referring to the Auditor General's report on the Electrogas tender, a report which found inadequate due dilligence in the tendering process, even as minister Konrad Mizzi, as well as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, claimed they were pleased with such a "positive" report.

"It's surreal that minister Mizzi is happy with the Electrogas report. This is a 600-page report that provides one condemnation after another, gives plenty of reasons why Konrad Mizzi should immediately resign," Delia said today.

"Three people in power had secret companies: one of them is a minister, the other chose who the powerstation consortium is granted to, and lo and behold the third is the investor who won the bid. The latter will funnel money through the company opened by the former and owned by the minister."

Delia exhibited disbelief at the reactions to the Electrogas report that was tabled in Parliament three days ago and suggested that this meant that the government is guaranteeing that as it stole taxpayer money through this shady contract, it will continue to do so in the coming years.

The opposition leader yet again referred to The Sunday Times of Malta's frontpage where another story, just above the one targeting Delia, read that Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi fall "within the scope" of the 17 Black investigation.

"The people are responsible for money laundering, not the company. The people involved are premeditating and creating structures in order to steal money, not the company itself," Delia said. "If Muscat said he would resign if an investigation concluded that he owns the company Egrant, then Mizzi who owns Hearnville and Schembri who owns Tillgate should both resign for being the subjects of a criminal investigation."