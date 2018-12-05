Man accused of robbing neighbour to finance drug addiction

An unemployed drug addict has been denied bail this afternoon after being charged with robbing his neighbours’ homes to finance his addiction.

Leslie Farrugia, 26, from Bormla, was arraigned in court over three separate instances of theft allegedly committed over 10 days. The thefts were from residences close to his own.

He was also charged with breaching bail.

Farrugia is alleged to have stolen a bicycle and a valuable painting on 25 November and household decorations on 1 December.

The prosecution objected to defence counsel Joseph Brincat’s request for bail, arguing that there was a real risk of him tampering with evidence, especially in view of the fact that one theft had been from a neighbour living in the same block as the accused.

The court was told the man would steal to maintain his drug addiction.

Presiding magistrate Doreen Clarke refused bail, noting that the man could not provide the necessary guarantees requested by law, as well as the fact that he had allegedly breached a previous bail decree, issued in May.

Inspectors Eman Hayman and Mario Xiberras prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat was legal aid.