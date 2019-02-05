Farmers' siblings, grandchildren should be able to inherit agricultural land leases, PN proposes

The law should allow agricultural lands leases to be transferred to the farmer's siblings and grandchildren on his death, the Nationalist Party is suggesting.

This was one of a series of proposals which the PN announced, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, to address certain shortcomings which it identified in a legal notice on government-owned agricultural land.

The legal notice, issued in December 2018, provides that agricultural leases can be inherited by the husband or wife of the farmer leasing the land, the linear descendant or ascendant, the husband or wife of the farmer’s daughter or son, and the widow or widower of the descendants while not remarried.

But the PN is suggesting that this should be further expanded to the brothers and sisters and grandchildren of the farmer. “We know that if farming is not supported, it will die out,” PN MP Marthese Portelli said.

Portelli said the Nationalist Party also did not agree with one of the legal notice’s provisions disallowing the transfer of an agricultural lease if a building is situated on the land. “We believe that land which is being used by the farmer, and which contains a building meant to house his machinery and produce should also be permitted to be transferred,” she highlighted.

The legal notice provides that government-owned agricultural land by title of lease may be granted to anyone who has successfully completed an academic course in agricultural studies in the preceding five years from the entry into force of the regulations, but the PN is suggesting that this be extended to the last ten years.

It is also proposing that all bona fide farmers have the obligation of registering themselves with the agricultural directorate, and that any decisions taken by the Lands Authority on lease transfer applications should be open to an appeals process.

New law creates more impediments

Addressing the press conference, PN MP Edwin Vassallo said that while the new legal notice was meant to facilitate the transferring of agricultural leases, it had ended up creating more impediments for farmers.

“When farmers took stock of the new law, they realised that the government was actually creating more obstacles for the transfer of land and finding reasons to impede this,” Vassallo noted.

“It appears that the government wants to prevent the cross-generational transfer of land and favour land speculators instead,” the PN MP said, adding that the government and Opposition had to put farmers’ mind at rest that they had their best interests at heart