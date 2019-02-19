Gozo could be pilot island for switch to electric vehicles, Prime Minister suggests

Gozo could potentially be used as a pilot project for the switch to all-electric vehicles, the Prime Minister has suggested.

Joseph Muscat said that the feasability of this still had to be tested, but that the government wanted Malta to be at the forefront in Europe for the change to electric cars.

Speaking at a special Cabinet meeting at the Salina Nature Reserve - meant to take stock of the government's environmental measures and projects - Muscat said that the change from conventional cars to ones powered by electricity would be one of the biggest environmental projects.

"We don't want to be laggards when it comes to this change... But we still need to put in place a strong thinking process on this, and internal and external consultations need to continue," he said.

The plastic bottles return scheme, which is planned to come into place by the end of this year, was another important area of change highlighted by Muscat.

"We need another big cultural change here, and we will be criticised for introducing what might be seen as a burdens, since the bottle will be given a 10c monetary value which will add to its price. But the message is that to get that money back, you just need to return the bottle," he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the waste separation scheme, which he said has had encouraging results.

"I believe that what the government has been doing with the national waste policy in the last months has been long overdue. We are happy that finally something is happening and the collective responsibility which families and industry have to separate waste is being understood," he said.

"The figures are now very encouraging, and indicate that people are separating their waste. Large quantities of waste which would have otherwise been dumpled in landfills are now being used as a resources, including to generate energy," he added.

The meeting is ongoing. More to follow.